Andrew Yang Says He’s ‘Looking’ at Running for New York City Mayor
Andrew Yang, a former 2020 Democratic presidential contender, told BuzzFeed News he was considering running to be New York City mayor. The tech entrepreneur said his team was “looking” at running for the office in New York City’s elections next year but would look carefully at the field first. “Because I tend to want to do something where I feel like I’m gonna have a big impact and add a lot of value, so if there’s someone who’s already running who would have a positive agenda that’s very aligned with mine—I’m not someone who is just driven by maximum political advantage,” he said. “I wanna see how much value I can add.”
The New York Times reported earlier this week that former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, another 2020 contender, reached out to Yang after he dropped out to offer advice on a potential bid to be NYC’s mayor. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Bloomberg sought Yang’s support and floated offering him the vice presidency. “I’ve gotten outreach from people who have suggested that [joining a ticket as vice president] is a consideration,” Yang told BuzzFeed News, declining to comment specifically on Bloomberg’s reported offer. “It’s flattering to be considered as someone’s running mate and everyone also knows I wanna do what I can to make Donald Trump a one-term president.”