Andrew Yang said it was a “disappointment” that he was the only person of color present on the Democratic debate stage Thursday night, but said he thought fellow candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) would be back in the fray soon. “It's both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on this stage tonight. I miss Kamala (Harris), I miss Cory—though I think Cory will be back,” Yang said, prompting applause. He then spoke about being hit with “racial epithets” as a child, and sympathized with Latinos and African Americans—who he said had “numbers” working against them. “You know what you need to donate to political campaigns? Disposable income,” he said, promoting his signature policy idea of a “guaranteed minimum income.” “I guarantee if we have a freedom dividend of $1000 a month, I would not be the only candidate of color on this stage tonight,” he said.