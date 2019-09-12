CHEAT SHEET

    Andrew Yang to Announce Plan to Give $1K a Month to 10 Families During Debate: Report

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Scott Eisen/Getty

    Presidential candidate Andrew Yang will announce his campaign’s plan to give 10 randomly selected families a total of $120,000 over the next year at the Thursday Democratic presidential debate, Politico reports. In his opening statement, Yang will reportedly announce an online raffle for the “pilot program” of his proposed universal basic income program. Individuals will be able to enter the raffle during the next week for a chance to get $1,000 a month for 12 months, a move legal experts have reportedly said may be a violation of federal election law. Yang’s signature campaign policy, known as the “Freedom Dividend,” aims to give $1,000 monthly to every U.S. citizen over the age of 18. The Thursday night debate will also feature front-runners in the race, like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and relatively new faces like Mayor Pete Buttigieg and ex-Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

