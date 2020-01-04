Andrew Yang to Launch Write-In Campaign in Ohio
Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang plans to launch a write-in campaign in Ohio after a “bureaucratic paperwork issue” prevented him from appearing on the presidential primary ballot, his campaign said. “My campaign submitted nearly three times the amount of signatures needed, virtually ensuring I would be on the ballot in Ohio,” Yang said in a statement to The Hill. “Nevertheless, because of a bureaucratic paperwork issue caused by an awkwardly-worded law, nearly 3,000 Ohioans’ First Amendment rights have been denied.” The campaign did not cite the specific problem, but said it involved Ohio’s code for filing declaration of presidency. The Ohio Secretary of State’s office told The Hill that the Yang campaign’s paperwork did not include a statement from the candidate stating their intention to run. No other presidential candidates have reported issues qualifying for the March 17 ballot.