Andrew Yang Will Shit-Talk Florida to Get Rich New Yorkers Back Home

Andrew Yang will do whatever it takes to get the New York City economy going again if he’s elected mayor. And by anything, we mean he will shit-talk Florida to get as many rich New Yorkers as he can to come home from the Sunshine State, which he says “is boring.”

He’d call said former New Yorkers and say “Like, you had a good time there, but come on back. And by the way, the schools are open. The shows are open. Your friends are here and you know, you can pay a premium as long as we can make the case that New York City is back,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of The New Abnormal.

He says he will also commit “a billion dollars in city resources” for the poorest residents of New York City. It’s not his universal basic income plan, as The Daily Beast opinion editor Harry Siegel points out, but only because contrary to his ultimate goal of shelling out as much cash to the public as he can—“if I had my way, we’d all be getting a thousand bucks a month”—as it turns out, “it’s actually quite difficult to give people money.”

The mayoral candidate also faces Harry’s questioning about his anti-circumcision stance and discusses his “brush” with COVID-19.

Plus! Touré, host of the podcasts Democracy-ish and Touré Show, joined this episode to talk about the Derek Chauvin trial and all the ways he would radically restructure the police.

“I think I don’t believe in good cops and bad cops. There is a system of policing that puts people in situations where they will ultimately do things that we consider bad policing or evil behavior,” he says.

To that end, he does agree that “defund” is kind of a bad word, but “we certainly don’t need people with keys to a prison cell and the handcuffs and a gun riding around the community, dealing with parking, mental health, domestic violence.”

Lastly, is Majorie Taylor Greene the next Donald Trump or just Michele Bachmann reincarnated? Listen to Fuck that Guy to find out.

