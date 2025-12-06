Andrew’s Daughters Snub Kate Middleton’s Olive Branch

The daughters of the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have declined their invitation to Kate Middleton’s carol service at Westminster Abbey amid ongoing royal fallout.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York, cousins to Prince William and Harry, posted a formal apology on social media, saying they were unable to attend Friday evening’s holiday event.

“Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family,” Eugenie wrote in a post to Instagram.

“Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of love and hope.”

Princess Eugenie's Instagram post revealing that her and her sister Beatrice will not be attending Princess Kate's carol service. Princess Eugenie / Instagram

The Princess of Wales is thought to have personally invited the sisters to her “Together at Christmas” carol service in an effort to keep the British royal family united during the public scandal surrounding their father.

In October, Andrew, formerly “Prince Andrew,” was stripped of his royal title and evicted from his Royal Lodge residence at Windsor by his brother, King Charles, in response to the continuing controversy surrounding his longtime friendship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The 65-year-old ex-prince is alleged to have raped outspoken Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre multiple times in the early 2000s when she was just 17 years old.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. Virginia Roberts Giuffre/Fair Use

Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, released in October, as well as additional Epstein file releases, continue to fuel the story.

The princesses did not give a reason for being no-shows at the carol service but King Charles is thought to be attempting to shield his nieces from the fallout.

The pair have kept their royal titles and are carrying on with their royal duties as normal, with reports that the king is considering expanding their responsibilities.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 5, 2025 in London, England. Pool/Getty Images

Friday marked the fifth annual “Together at Christmas” carol service hosted by the Princess of Wales with some 1,600 in attendance at the historic church in the heart of London.

The Westminster Abbey choir sang Christmas carols and was joined for musical performances from Zac Abel, Dan Smith, and Griff. Actors Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor were among the celebrity guests who performed readings during the service.

Royals in attendance included Kate, William and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, were also there along with Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife, Sophie Winkelman, plus their two daughters, Maud and Isabella.

King Charles and Queen Camilla did not attend, likely so as to allow Kate and William to be the most senior royals present at Kate’s personal passion project event.

It is part of the 43-year-old princess’ gradual return to public life following her diagnosis and treatment for cancer in early 2024.