Andy Cohen Begs CNN to Let Him Drink on New Year’s Eve
Andy Cohen just wants to drink on New Year’s Eve. During an appearance at Bravocon recently, he asked CNN to reverse its no-booze-on-the-broadcast policy—saying that viewers (and hosts) had less fun without the traditional libations. “I haven’t heard anything yet, but come on, they need to let us drink. It’s New Year’s Eve!” he told E! News reporter Justin Sylvester. “That didn’t go well last year in terms of viewer happiness. People really cared and I hope CNN gives the people what they want.” He added: “Give the daddies some juice.”