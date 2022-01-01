Four minutes into 2022, and about ten minutes before Miley Cyrus suffered a wardrobe malfunction over on NBC, Andy Cohen unleashed an incredible very drunken 45-second rant against outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Bravo exec and his buddy Anderson Cooper were in the midst of co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special live from Manhattan’s Times Square when, after taking a shot of tequila, Cohen went in on the deeply disliked ex-mayor.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory-lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York!” exclaimed Cohen, as Cooper begged “don’t go on a rant” and tried to reel the slurring TV personality in. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara, sucka! 2022! It’s a new year, because guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year, and you know who I’m not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? YOU!”

“That’s how you want to start the New Year?” a chuckling and taken aback Cooper replied.

It was, in this writer’s humble opinion, the best thing Cohen has ever done.

The rant came just as Eric Adams was sworn in as the new mayor of New York City from Times Square following the ball drop.

“It’s just great when New York shows the entire country how we come back,” Adams told the assembled crowd. “You know, we all lived through our Pearl Harbor moments. It may be the Great Depression, the attack on Pearl Harbor, it may be COVID. But the reality is the resiliency of our city and our country, we show the entire globe what we’re made of. We’re unbelievable, this is an unbelievable city and trust me, we’re ready for a major comeback because this is New York.”