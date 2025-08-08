Andy Cohen Serves Up Attack on ‘Dumb’ Tennis Legend
Andy Cohen served up some brutal critiques of former pro tennis player Martina Navratilova this week after she posted that surrogacy is “wrong.” The Bravo icon, who has fathered two kids through surrogacy, said Tuesday that Navratilova’s viral comments were simply backwards. “What Martina tweeted was, ‘Surrogacy is wrong.’ She said, ‘Surrogacy is just wrong. Sometimes you can’t have it all.’ Well, here’s the deal, that’s just ill-informed and dumb,” he said. “And yes, we will talk about it at the reunion.” Cohen is largely connected to Navratilova through her wife, Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, who he tried to ask about the controversy when she appeared on the July 30 episode of What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She tried to defend Navratilova by saying that her comment was “out of context,” but Cohen wouldn’t accept that as an excuse. “Basically, she’s uninformed on the issue, so I just think she’s not informed,” the TV host, 57, said. “It’s a bad take. What can I tell you? She’s just wrong.” Lemigova, 53, feels differently than her wife Navratilova, 68, about the controversial subject. “Well, you know, Martina and I share a bed, but we don’t share a brain. And we not always agree on different views, but I believe in surrogacy,” she said. “And I completely disagree with her comments.”