Andy Dick Arrested for Suspected Felony Sexual Battery—Again
Andy Dick, 56-year-old comedian and actor, has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a man at a campground in Orange County, California, where Dick has been living in a trailer. Police arrested Dick on on suspicion of felony sexual battery, though this is not the first time he has been busted for such an offense—he was charged for one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery in 2018 after a woman claimed he squeezed her butt and made inappropriate comments while passing her on the sidewalk. His campground arrest was livestreamed on Captain Content’s RV YouTube Channel, though the disgraced comedian may want to hide his face—and certainly his dick—from public view for the time being.