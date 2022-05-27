CHEAT SHEET
Depeche Mode Keyboard Player Andy Fletcher Dies at 60
Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, a founding member of and keyboard player for the seminal British electronic band Depeche Mode, has died, the band said in a statement. He was 60 years old. The statement, which did not specify a cause of death, said Fletcher “had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.” He helped launch the band in 1980 and remained a member for 40 years, appearing on all 14 studio albums. In 2020, Fletcher and Depeche Mode were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Fletcher is survived by a wife and two children.