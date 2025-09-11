Cheat Sheet
1
Two College Students Killed a Bear and Skinned It in Their Dorm
BEARLY LEGAL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.11.25 1:56PM EDT 
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., escorts "Touchdown," the bear mascot for Cornell University, through the Capitol rotunda during a visit to celebrate the school's 150th anniversary, November 14, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., escorts "Touchdown," the bear mascot for Cornell University, through the Capitol rotunda during a visit to celebrate the school's 150th anniversary, November 14, 2014. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

A pair of students at Cornell University shot a 120-pound black bear before dragging it back to their dorm room, and skinning it, according to officials. Police were called after the undergrads aroused suspicion by dragging the bear’s corpse back onto campus last Saturday, but an investigation found the bear had been killed “lawfully” and that the pair both had valid hunting licenses for New York state. A Cornell spokesperson stated that while the action of processing the animal in a dorm was unusual, it did not break any state laws or regulations. No charges have been filed. The incident is considered more striking due to the bear’s unofficial status as a mascot for Cornell athletics, known as the Big Red. A bear costume is a regular fixture at sporting events, and bear imagery features prominently on school memorabilia.

2

Grand Slam Champ on Raya After Splitting With Wife of 15 Years

BREAK POINT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 1:30PM EDT 
Jamie Murray and Alejandra Gutierrez posing for a picture.
Eamonn McCormack/Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Jamie Murray, the brother of former No.1 ranked tennis player Andy Murray, and his wife, Alejandra Gutierrez, have divorced after 15 years of marriage, a rep told The Sun. Murray, the seven-time Grand Slam winner, has joined Raya, a members-only dating app used by celebrities. On the app, he describes himself as an athlete who “travels the world playing tennis.” The two separated last year and divorced in August. Murray’s spokesperson released a statement saying the couple is going through an “extremely difficult time.” A family friend told The Sun, “It’s a really sad situation,” and later stated, “They’re working hard to make it as amicable as possible between them at this stage. The family member also confirmed that Murray is trying to move on by meeting new people on dating sites. The couple wishes to separate amicably and continue caring for their young daughter, Ava.

Tired of Laces? Slip Into These Comfy Sneakers Instead
KICKIN’ IT
Published 09.11.25 12:00AM EDT 
Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers on a purple and blue background.
QVC

Picture this: you’re walking on a beautiful trail, your favorite song is playing, every step in perfect rhythm—then it happens. Your right sneaker starts to loosen. Step by step, it comes undone, and just like that the moment has been ruined. Step into these curated Skechers and Clarks picks from QVC that make laces optional and keep your feet happy all season long.

Clarks Collection Lace-Up Sneakers
Originally $80
Buy At QVC$$60

Free Returns

This sneaker from the legendary shoemaker Clarks blends street-style vibes with the brand’s signature comfort. It has functional laces for a custom fit, but the convenient side zip makes slipping in and out easy. Plus, padding in the tongue and heel collar provides extra comfort and support where you need it. Whether you wear them with trousers or jeans, these versatile leather sneakers put the exclamation point on any outfit.

Skechers Slip-ins GO WALK FLEX Walking Sneakers
Originally $90
Buy At QVC$73

Free Returns

These lightweight sneakers from Skechers are true hands-free slip-ins. The stretch laces don’t need to be tightened or loosened; they give you a snug fit—with or without socks—every time. The sneakers also have Skechers GO WALK FLEX technology that provides support, shock absorption, and bounce. If you ever get them dirty on a walk, don’t worry—they’re machine washable.

3
‘Downton Abbey’ Stars Reveal They Secretly Married
HAPPILY EVER AFTER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.11.25 10:39AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Michael C Fox and Laura Carmichael attend the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Michael C Fox and Laura Carmichael attend the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang/WireImage

Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox have married in secret, after first meeting on the show during its fifth season back in 2014. “I owe a lot to this show,” Fox, who portrays Andrew Parker in the show, told NBC in an interview reflecting on how the BBC drama changed his life. “I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show.” Leslie Nicol, who plays Mrs. Patmore, asked Fox, “What if someone said you’re actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff” to which he replied, “I know. It’s incredible.” Fox and Carmichael have been public about their relationship for years, welcoming their first child into the world in 2021, but have never previously confirmed their marital status. But after letting things slip during the retrospective with NBC, the couple’s reps later confirmed they were married in a statement to Today. Although the couple has tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Carmichael gushed over how lucky she was to have met Fox in a 2019 interview, stating “I’ve fallen in love and made wonderful friends—how lucky am I?” The pair reunited with the rest of the cast ahead of the premiere of Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, which airs on NBC on Sept. 10.

4
U.S. Deaths Will Exceed Births Sooner Thanks to Trump
BABY BUST
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 09.11.25 10:37AM EDT 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - JULY 29: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses three-month-old Kellen Campbell, of Denver, right, and holds six-month-old Evelyn Keane, of Castel Rock, Colo., after Trump's speech at the Gallogly Event Center on the campus of the University of Colorado on July 29, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - JULY 29: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump kisses three-month-old Kellen Campbell, of Denver, right, and holds six-month-old Evelyn Keane, of Castel Rock, Colo., after Trump's speech at the Gallogly Event Center on the campus of the University of Colorado on July 29, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Mahoney/Getty Images) Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

The nation’s population is expected to be smaller and grow more slowly over the next three decades due to the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. A Congressional Budget Office report states that the U.S. population will reach 367 million by 2055, a reduction of 5 million from earlier forecasts. Deaths are also expected to outpace births by 2031, two years earlier than anticipated, creating a paradox where fewer migrant families will be present to have children, leading to a population decline that can only be countered by allowing more immigrants into the country to counterbalance it. Fertility rates have also declined more than expected, according to a report from the CDC. The CBO estimates that around 290,000 immigrants will be forcibly removed from the country between 2026-2029, with a further 30,000 “voluntarily” deporting themselves. This results in a labor force with fewer working-age adults, which could stifle economic expansion. While the CBO still projects positive net immigration for 2025, it cautions that its forecasts are highly sensitive to policy changes. A detailed economic forecast, based on the new projections, is expected to be released on Friday.

Clear a Stuffy Nose in Minutes With This Sound Therapy Headband
BREATHE EASY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.10.25 2:14PM EDT 
SoundHealth's new SONU Headband. The headband and packaging are on a white table. The headband is black with two purple circles. The packaging is a white and purple with the word SONU on it and a picture of the headband.
SoundHealth

Few things are more frustrating than a stuffy nose and sinus pressure, whether from allergies or illness. As the air turns colder and drier with the change of seasons, congestion can make it tougher to breathe, sleep, or go about your day. If you’re looking for a drug-free remedy that actually works, Soundhealth’s new FDA-approved headband may help. The headband uses sound therapy to relieve nasal congestion in minutes—no side effects or mess. The Sonu Band uses AI technology to produce acoustic frequencies personalized to your face. Before putting the headband on, patients can Sonu. It creates a digital map of their sinuses to calculate the optimal frequency for relief. The app also offers detailed insights into personalized allergy forecasts and voice-enabled nasal breathing assessments.

When the headband is put on, it uses the optimal sound waves based on your facial scan to gently vibrate the nasal cavities to reduce swelling, open passages, and drain mucus. According to the brand, the Sonu is the only FDA-approved device equivalent to or better than the leading nasal steroid spray, calming down symptoms of allergies, inflammation, and congestion. If you’re looking for quick relief from congestion, pressure, and pain sans meds or sprays, this wearable is the ultimate alternative.

5
AOC Cancels Rally Over Security Concerns After Charlie Kirk Murder
FEARFUL
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 1:05PM EDT 
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during the press conference before the town hall meeting in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 27, 2019.
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez postponed her Sunday rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The New York Times reports that the Sunday event has been postponed due to security concerns and respect for the slain Turning Point USA founder. The New York congresswoman, 35, originally planned to visit Raleigh for an event with the North Carolina Democratic Party as part of her nationwide “Fighting Oligarchy” tour. AOC has previously toured alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, drawing large audiences at rallies. Kirk, 31, died Wednesday after being shot in the neck while he spoke to a crowd of students at Utah Valley University. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have denounced the killing, including Ocasio-Cortez, who wrote on X: “The scourge of gun violence and political violence must end. The shooting of Charlie Kirk is the latest incident of this chaos and it must stop. We cannot go down this road.” The Democratic lawmaker said she wished for his recovery shortly before it was announced by President Donald Trump that the activist had died. Authorities are still searching for the suspect who shot Kirk, who leaves behind a wife and two young children.

6
Misery for Trump as Jobless Claims Surges to 4-Year High
ON THE RISE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.11.25 12:12PM EDT 
Donald Trump attends a September 11th observance event in the courtyard of the Pentagon September 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been hit with another economic blow as figures reveal that the number of U.S. unemployment benefits has risen to a four-year high. Data from the Labor Department showed that there were 263,000 people seeking unemployment benefits the week ending Sept. 6, an increase of 27,000 from the previous week. Not only is this the highest level since Oct. 23, 2021, it is also way above the 235,000 applications forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The findings could heap more misery on the president, after a separate monthly jobs data published on Sept. 5 found that the U.S. added only 22,000 jobs in August, a number that was well below expectations. There were also annual revisions from the Bureau of Statistics, revealing this week that there were 911,000 fewer jobs created for the year to March than previously thought. These troubling figures arrived weeks after Trump fired the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, claiming, without providing evidence, that August’s underwhelming job numbers were “rigged.” As noted by Bloomberg, uncertainty surrounding Trump’s economic policies, including his sweeping tariff plans, have made employers think twice about hiring more people in 2025.

7
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White End Their Engagement
‘MUTUAL DECISION’
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 11:46AM EDT 
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White on a red carpet.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone

The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev, 36, and champion snowboarder Shaun White, 39, have ended their engagement after five years together. The two got engaged in Oct. 2024 during an extravagant surprise dinner at The Golden Swan in New York City. The couple were often seen on red carpets together and shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. A source close to the couple told People, “It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another.” Rumors of the couple’s split arose on Sept. 7, when Dobrev walked the red carpet of the Eternity premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival without her five-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring. Suspicions grew when fans noticed she unpinned her engagement post, which has been live at the top of her Instagram since Oct. 2024. Representatives of the couple have yet to comment on the couple’s split.

8
Rudy Giuliani Shows Up at Ground Zero in Body Brace
BRACE YOURSELF
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.11.25 12:17PM EDT 
Published 09.11.25 10:44AM EDT 
Rudy Giuliani attends the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, attended the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in a wheelchair and body brace in what was his first public appearance since his car crash. The former lawyer for President Trump, 81, arrived at Ground Zero Monday in a wheelchair before being led to a white chair for the annual remembrance of the anniversary of the attacks, the New York Post reported. Giuliani sustained a fractured thoracic vertebra, injuries to his left arm and lower leg, and multiple cuts and bruises after being rear-ended by a 19-year-old girl on Aug. 30 in New Hampshire. Giuliani said on The Rudy Giuliani Show that he will be wearing his body brace for at least another week to fuse the fractured bones in his back. He could fully recover in less than a month, he said. “If I say I’m feeling fine, that, of course, is a little ridiculous,” he remarked. At the monument, Giuliani greeted other government officials, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and FBI Director Kash Patel. Giuliani was the mayor of New York when the attacks occurred and was hailed as “America’s Mayor” for his role in the immediate response to the emergency. President Donald Trump promised to award his one-time attorney the Presidential Medal of Freedom after Giuliani’s fender-bender, which the former mayor’s longtime companion, Maria Ryan, has pushed Trump to do since his first term.

Shop with Scouted

Writing on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on Paper
NEW DROP
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.25 2:21PM EDT 
A woman wearing a blue shirt putting her reMarkable Paper Pro Move tablet into her brown shoulder bag.
reMarkable

The way you take notes can make or break your productivity. But let’s be honest: the usual methods don’t cut it. Paper gets messy, disorganized, and lost. Laptops are cumbersome and hinder real collaboration. And phones? Sure, they’re convenient—until the notifications start rolling in and your focus disappears. The solution? Remarkable’s new Paper Pro Move.

This latest innovation from Remarkable offers the same distraction-free experience as its revolutionary Remarkable Paper Pro Tablet (including the brand’s distraction-proof custom operating system) in a smaller size. As Remarkable CEO Phil Hess puts it, “it’s big enough to hold your work, yet small enough to not get in the way.”

Remarkable Paper Pro Move Digital Notebook
See At Remarkable

Its 7.3-inch display packs a punch with bright, deep colors and provides a unique writing experience when paired with Remarkable’s custom-developed markers. The digital ink appears instantly, and every pen stroke has the perfect amount of friction to make it feel like you’re writing on paper.

You can select from built-in templates, including grids, lines, and planners, to make it simple to quickly jot down notes over coffee, in class, or during a meeting. Need more room to write? Just turn the Remarkable Paper Pro Move tablet sideways, and the display rotates automatically. Notes can be converted into text with a tap and sent by email directly from the device. Plus, a mere ten-minute charge provides two weeks of standby battery life or three days of active use. Whether you’re using it for work or as a digital journal, the Remarkable Paper Pro Move is a reliable sidekick you can count on.

9
Biologists Discover ‘Adorable’ Deep-Sea Fish Species
HERE THERE BE SNAILFISH
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 11:38AM EDT 

Marine biologists have discovered a new species in the Pacific Ocean’s deepest waters. But unlike most bottom feeders, these tiny fish are unexpectedly cute. The bumpy snailfish, or Careproctus colliculi, are delicate, bubblegum-pink, and about the width of your palm. “It’s pretty adorable,” marine biologist Mackenzie Gerringer told The New York Times. Gerringer and her team discovered the bumpy snailfish as well as two other species—dubbed the sleek snailfish, or Paraliparis em, and the dark snailfish, or Careproctus yanceyi—off the coast of Central California at more than 10,000 feet below the surface. The team, led by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, used advanced robot technology to discover and collect the fish. Snailfish species come in a range of colors and have been found thriving in a variety of environments, from tide pools to depths of 27,000 feet in the ocean. “They also have a lovely little smile on their face,” deep ocean ecologist Johanna Weston said. The discovery of the fish “highlights how much we still have to learn about our planet,” Gerringer told IFLScience.

10
Spielberg Thought He’d ‘Never Get Hired Again’ While Filming Iconic Movie
DIDN’T GO SWIMMINGLY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.11.25 11:14AM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Steven Spielberg attends AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony Honoring Francis Ford Coppola at Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)
Spielberg, now 78, was only 26 years old at the time of filming the iconic movie. Olivia Wong/WireImage

Steven Spielberg thought his career in movies was over halfway through making Jaws, he said while speaking at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Wednesday. The multiple Oscar-winning director recalled how during filming he was labeled a “liability” as he spoke ahead of a new Jaws-themed exhibit at the museum. “I thought my career was virtually over halfway through production,” he said. “Everybody was saying to me, ‘You are never going to get hired again.’ ‘This film is way over budget, way over schedule and you are a real liability as a director.’” Spielberg said he decided to give the 1975 box-office hit his all, since he believed he would not be “working in the industry again after they see the movie.” Spielberg, now 78, was only 26-years-old at the time of filming, and claimed, back in June, that after the film wrapped, he believed he had a heart attack. “I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was having a heart attack. I couldn’t get a full breath of air,” he said. “I kept going to the bathroom and splashing water on my face. I was shaking. I was out of it—completely out of it.” He was given multiple chances by executives to walk away from the horror hit that gave him “consistent nightmares” for years, and for the film to be shut down entirely. Spoiler alert: he did not. “The film certainly cost me a pound of flesh, but gave me a ton of career,” he said. Jaws, Spielberg’s second film, earned over $475 million at the box office and won three Oscars.

