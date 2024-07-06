Legend’s Wimbledon Career Abruptly Over As Partner Withdraws
NO GOODBYE
Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career is over after his mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu pulled out of their first round match due to wrist stiffness. Two days after an emotional Centre Court tribute, Murray, 37, was denied the opportunity for one last farewell appearance. Raducanu earlier said she was excited to play mixed doubles with the three-time grand slam champion, calling it a “once in a lifetime opportunity”. But she pulled up sore after her 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari last night. “Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight,” she said. “I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.” She is scheduled to play New Zealand’s Lulu Sun in the fourth round of the women’s singles tomorrow. Alternates Rajeev Ram and Katie Volynets have replaced Murray and Raducanu in the draw. The Sun reports that Murray is “so disappointed” not to be able to step out at his home grand slam, where he was singles champion in 2013 and 2016, one last time. He is still set to play at the Olympics in Paris later this summer.