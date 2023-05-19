The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at 59
R.I.P.
Andy Rourke, the bassist who played in beloved Manchester band The Smiths, has died, reports said on Friday. He was 59. Rourke’s passing was confirmed by Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr on Twitter. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” Marr wrote alongside a picture of Rourke. “Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.” As well as his work in The Smiths, Rourke played on some of Morrissey’s solo songs, including “The Last of the Famous International Playboys,” and performed with other artists including Sinéad O’Connor, The Pretenders, and Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown.