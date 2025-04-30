Scouted

Give Mom Her New Favorite Jewelry With These Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Angara’s diamond necklaces and pendants are available at a discount for the holiday.

AD BY Angara
Daughter gifting mother flowers and jewelry for Mother's Day
Angara

The best Mother’s Day gifts fall into two categories: extravagant or heartfelt. If you’re looking for something that balances luxury with sentiment, Angara’s diamond necklaces and pendants are sure to put a smile on any mom’s face.

Angara is an elevated fine jewelry brand that blends elegance and artistry through its handcrafted designs. Whether you’re shopping for a new mom, a grandmother, or another maternal figure, the brand’s Mother’s Day sale has everything you need to express your love in a lasting way. Act now to get 12% off orders over $500 and 15% off orders over $3,000.

This charming 14k white gold pendant features a mother and baby motif, accented with prong-set diamonds to symbolize the beauty of maternal love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond Heart Mother & Baby Pendant
Price reflects 12% discount
Buy At Angara$896

Turn up the charm (and cuteness) with this yellow gold heart pendant showing baby’s feet in a dazzling diamond-lined heart—perfect for any new or expecting mother.

Diamond Heart & Baby Feet Pendant
Price reflects 12% discount
Buy At Angara$905

If you want something more subtle but just as symbolic, Angara’s interlocking circle necklaces beautifully represent the unbreakable bond between two souls. Keep it simple with a minimalist gold piece, or add a twist with its enthralling emerald design.

Interlocking Diamond Circle Necklace
Price reflects 12% discount
Buy At Angara$914

Emerald Interlocking Circle Necklace with Diamond Accents
Price reflects 12% discount
Buy At Angara$1239

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

beastscouted

scouted@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsRock Legend Neil Young’s New Song Takes Direct Aim at Elon Musk
Julia Ornedo
exclusiveEnraged William to Strip Meghan of HRH Title She Keeps Using
Tom Sykes
MediaWanda Sykes Has a Harsh Message for White Liberals
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
TrumplandICE Barbie’s Purse Thief Reveals Why He Targeted Her
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsBill Belichick’s Girlfriend, 24, Leaks Fiery Email After Trainwreck Interview
Liam Archacki