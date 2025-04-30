Give Mom Her New Favorite Jewelry With These Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts

The best Mother’s Day gifts fall into two categories: extravagant or heartfelt. If you’re looking for something that balances luxury with sentiment, Angara’s diamond necklaces and pendants are sure to put a smile on any mom’s face.

Angara is an elevated fine jewelry brand that blends elegance and artistry through its handcrafted designs. Whether you’re shopping for a new mom, a grandmother, or another maternal figure, the brand’s Mother’s Day sale has everything you need to express your love in a lasting way. Act now to get 12% off orders over $500 and 15% off orders over $3,000.

This charming 14k white gold pendant features a mother and baby motif, accented with prong-set diamonds to symbolize the beauty of maternal love.

Diamond Heart Mother & Baby Pendant Price reflects 12% discount Buy At Angara $ 896

Turn up the charm (and cuteness) with this yellow gold heart pendant showing baby’s feet in a dazzling diamond-lined heart—perfect for any new or expecting mother.

Diamond Heart & Baby Feet Pendant Price reflects 12% discount Buy At Angara $ 905

If you want something more subtle but just as symbolic, Angara’s interlocking circle necklaces beautifully represent the unbreakable bond between two souls. Keep it simple with a minimalist gold piece, or add a twist with its enthralling emerald design.

Interlocking Diamond Circle Necklace Price reflects 12% discount Buy At Angara $ 914

Emerald Interlocking Circle Necklace with Diamond Accents Price reflects 12% discount Buy At Angara $ 1239

