Angel Reese Makes Announcement About Her Playing Future
LET’S GO TIGERS
College basketball star Angel Reese announced that she will be entering the WNBA draft this month, in an exclusive interview with Vogue. The exciting declaration comes just two days after Louisiana State University lost to the University of Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday, bringing the Tiger’s season to an end. The LSU player was launched into fame last year after she led her school to its first national victory in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, and was subsequently named the season’s Most Outstanding Player. Last month she was named SEC’s Player of the Year, and she recently earned her third All-American title. “I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese told Vogue. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.” LSU Coach Kim Mulkey released a statement, saying Reese had “not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women's basketball across the country.”