    1

    Angel Reese Makes Announcement About Her Playing Future

    LET’S GO TIGERS

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers shoots the ball during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York.

    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    College basketball star Angel Reese announced that she will be entering the WNBA draft this month, in an exclusive interview with Vogue. The exciting declaration comes just two days after Louisiana State University lost to the University of Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday, bringing the Tiger’s season to an end. The LSU player was launched into fame last year after she led her school to its first national victory in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, and was subsequently named the season’s Most Outstanding Player. Last month she was named SEC’s Player of the Year, and she recently earned her third All-American title. “I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese told Vogue. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.” LSU Coach Kim Mulkey released a statement, saying Reese had “not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women's basketball across the country.”

