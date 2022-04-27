Weeping Escort Who Gave Johns Killer Drugs Gets 30 Years

A sex worker who plied her clients with drugs so she could rob them—resulting in the overdose deaths of four men—was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison. The New York Post reports that Angela Barini, 43, wept as the judge—who said her drug addiction was no excuse for the crimes—announced the punishment. Barini pleaded guilty last year to federal charges of distributing drugs that caused the deaths of four men, although investigators had linked her to four victims, including Andrea Zamperoni, the head chef of Cipriani Dolci. The cousin of one victim said Barini’s tears did not move him. “I understand she doesn’t have a good history,” the cousin said. “I don’t have a good history. It’s no excuse. She killed four people… She deserves what she gets now.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10