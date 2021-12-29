Former Business Manager to Kardashians, Kanye Killed in Los Angeles Homicide
Los Angeles police confirmed Wednesday that a celebrity business manager whose past clients included the Kardashians, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj was murdered, and her boyfriend has been arrested. Angela “Angie” Kukawski, 55, was reported missing on Dec. 22 before her body was found in the trunk of her car the next day. Police suspect Jason Baker, her 49-year-old boyfriend, killed her at home before driving the car and fleeing. Local prosecutors allege Baker acted “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.” The Kardashian-Jenner family expressed their sadness in a statement to TMZ. “Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible,” they said. “She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”