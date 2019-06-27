CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
ARE YOU OK?
Angela Merkel Seen Shaking in Public for the Second Time
Read it at BBC News
Concerns have been raised for German Chancellor Angela Merkel after she was seen trembling at a public event for the second time in two weeks. In the first occasion, Merkel was seen shaking while standing in hot weather next to Ukraine’s president and she later explained that she was dehydrated. But on Thursday, she was seen shaking for a second time at a ceremony in Berlin and refused a glass of water after one was offered to her. Merkel, 64, was captured on video gripping her arms in an attempt to control the shaking. Her spokesman said she would set off for the G-20 summit in Japan as planned, saying: “All is going ahead as planned. The federal chancellor is fine.”