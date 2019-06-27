CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ARE YOU OK?

    Angela Merkel Seen Shaking in Public for the Second Time

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters

    Concerns have been raised for German Chancellor Angela Merkel after she was seen trembling at a public event for the second time in two weeks. In the first occasion, Merkel was seen shaking while standing in hot weather next to Ukraine’s president and she later explained that she was dehydrated. But on Thursday, she was seen shaking for a second time at a ceremony in Berlin and refused a glass of water after one was offered to her. Merkel, 64, was captured on video gripping her arms in an attempt to control the shaking. Her spokesman said she would set off for the G-20 summit in Japan as planned, saying: “All is going ahead as planned. The federal chancellor is fine.”

    Read it at BBC News