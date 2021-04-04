California Woman Visiting Miami With Boyfriend Vanishes
HAVE YOU SEEN HER?
A California woman visiting Miami with her boyfriend has been missing for nearly a week, and police are appealing for the public’s help. Angela Morrisey’s boyfriend, Amir El-Badry, told Local10 that he brought the 23-year-old mother of two to Florida so he could propose in a romantic location. On March 28, they went to the Bayside Market Place to wait for a boat tour, and she excused herself to use a restroom and never returned, El-Badry said. He says he went back to their Airbnb to see if she was there and then called cops to report her missing. “I just want her to come home,” said El-Badry, adding that his only clue is that his credit card was used at a hotel in Hialeah. Anyone who has seen Morrisey is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.