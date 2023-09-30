Woman Posed as Mom of Man Pretending to Be Student, Cops Say
SCHOOL’S OUT
Police arrested 22-year-old Angela Navarro Friday in Nebraska, saying she helped 26-year-old Zachary Scheich pose as a teenage student at two Lincoln high schools last school year. Navarro is accused of pretending to be Scheich’s mother and registered him in classes as a 17-year-old boy named Zak Hess, police said. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said she had a “past relationship” with Scheich. Scheich, who was arrested in July, attended classes at Lincoln Northwest High School in 2022 before transferring to Lincoln Southeast, the school he graduated from in 2015. He was charged with sex trafficking a minor and for child enticement, allegedly coaxing 13 girls to send him sexually explicit photos. Navarro has been charged on suspicion of criminal impersonation.