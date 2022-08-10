Angela Yee to Leave ‘The Breakfast Club’ for Her Own Radio Show
CHECK, PLEASE!
Radio host Angela Yee is set to leave Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club for her own show show later this year. Yee, 46, left fans scratching their heads Tuesday night after she cryptically tweeted, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” with a hand heart emoji. She addressed the tweet on the air the next morning, announcing that she’ll be branching off with her own midday show, Way Up with Angela Yee, sometime in the fall. She’ll remain on TBC until then. The Brooklyn native has co-hosted the show, alongside DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God, since its premiere in Dec. 2010. The hip-hop focused broadcast quickly became an institution, with big-name gets sitting down for uncensored, no-holds-barred chats that are posted in their entirety on YouTube. It even became a campaign stop for Democrats seeking to court Black audiences, giving us Hillary Clinton’s infamous take on hot sauce. Yee often challenged the casual sexism of the show’s guests and hosts, though she’s been criticized for her sparse on-air comments.