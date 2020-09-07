Angeles Forest Brush Fire Burns 1,000 Acres Near L.A.’s San Gabriel Valley
ON THE MOVE
A brush fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles had burned 1,000 acres as of late Sunday afternoon with 0 percent containment, according to the Angeles National Forest Service’s official Twitter account. Named the Bobcat Fire, the blaze was visible from the 10 freeway and Altadena, LAist reports. The U.S. Forest Service warned people to stay away from Highway 39, the main road connecting the larger San Gabriel Valley region to the small towns within the Angeles National Forest. Firefighters dropped water all afternoon using helicopters and tanker plans in hopes of quelling the flames, which started shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Times. Early afternoon live footage from ABC7 LA showed billowing smoke coming from the mountains, and the outlet reported that more than 1,000 people were evacuated from the immediate area, which is used for hiking and other recreation.