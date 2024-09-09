Angelina Jolie Nearly Knocked Down by Over-Eager Fan at Film Fest

Angelina Jolie was attending TIFF to debut the new film she wrote and directed, Without Blood, when a fan came bolting at her, slamming into the star hard and momentarily knocking her off balance.

Jolie stopped to sign autographs and greet fans at the renowned festival Sunday when the incident occurred, and all seemed normal enough for the film star as fans clamored to get her autograph on their memorabilia. But while all the other fans stood on one side of Jolie and her security detail, one bold female fan darted past security from one side and grabbed Jolie into a hug, as captured on video.

Despite the aggressive close encounter, Jolie herself seemed unfazed as other fans gasped at the woman’s brazen move and Jolie’s security sprang into action. Jolie remained calm and collected as she accepted the hug and kindly listened to the young woman, who can be seen telling Jolie she’s “beautiful” before she’s taken away. The star thanked the fan and shouted for security to “be nice” as they pulled at her, after which Jolie continued signing autographs and taking photos with the other fans.

Jolie was joined for the festival by son Pax, who also worked on Without Blood and was hospitalized following an e-bike crash just two months ago during which he reportedly hadn’t been wearing a helmet and subsequently spent time in the ICU. His appearance alongside his mother at TIFF was the first time he was seen with the resulting forehead scar left over from the accident.

Pax is one of six children Jolie shares with Brad Pitt, with whom she’s been embroiled in a nasty divorce battle for the past eight years. Following accusations from Jolie that Pitt physically abused both her and their children, several of them have changed their last names to distance themselves from their father.

Jolie, on the other hand, has continued to appear as an attentive mom, working with her kids on various productions and seeing her daughter Zahara off to college, all while maintaining an apparently empathetic relationship with her fans. The star made headlines just last month for interrupting her red carpet appearance to greet a bedridden fan at the Venice Film Festival.

She attended that festival for the world premiere of Maria, a biopic she topl ines about opera singer Maria Callas, for which she is already receiving Oscar buzz.