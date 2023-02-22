Woman Who Set NYC Restaurant’s Gay Pride Flag Ablaze Charged With Hate Crime
A woman who allegedly set a gay pride flag on fire outside a New York City restaurant has been arrested and charged with a hate crime. Angelina Cando was caught on video exiting a white SUV early Monday before using a lighter to set ablaze the “Make America Gay Again” flag in front of French bistro Little Prince in SoHo, police said. The alleged arson took place at 1:30 a.m. and the restaurant filled with smoke while workers were still there, although no one was injured, according to police. It’s 30-year-old Cando’s third arrest in a month, following a string of violent incidents. On Jan. 30, she was arrested for allegedly attacking a 67-year-old relative in her apartment, throwing a plate and glass at him, as well as hitting him with a guitar. And Feb. 2, she allegedly threatened a man with a knife in a pizzeria. She was released without bail after both incidents, before her Tuesday arrest. Cando has been charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment, all classified as hate crimes.