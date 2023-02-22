CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Woman Who Set NYC Restaurant’s Gay Pride Flag Ablaze Charged With Hate Crime

    VILE

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Side-by-side photos of Angelina Cando released by police after the arson

    Deputy Commissioner of Public Information/New York City Police Department

    A woman who allegedly set a gay pride flag on fire outside a New York City restaurant has been arrested and charged with a hate crime. Angelina Cando was caught on video exiting a white SUV early Monday before using a lighter to set ablaze the “Make America Gay Again” flag in front of French bistro Little Prince in SoHo, police said. The alleged arson took place at 1:30 a.m. and the restaurant filled with smoke while workers were still there, although no one was injured, according to police. It’s 30-year-old Cando’s third arrest in a month, following a string of violent incidents. On Jan. 30, she was arrested for allegedly attacking a 67-year-old relative in her apartment, throwing a plate and glass at him, as well as hitting him with a guitar. And Feb. 2, she allegedly threatened a man with a knife in a pizzeria. She was released without bail after both incidents, before her Tuesday arrest. Cando has been charged with arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment, all classified as hate crimes.

    Read it at New York Daily News