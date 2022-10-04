Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of ‘Choking’ Kid in Plane Fight

New details have emerged about Brad Pitt’s alleged abuse of ex-wife Angelina Jolie and two of the six children the couple share while flying home from Europe on a private jet in 2016, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The allegations come in a cross-complaint Jolie lodged in Los Angeles against Pitt as part of a court battle the two are fighting over the sale of her shares in a winery they once jointly owned. She said negotiations had collapsed when Pitt insisted she sign a nondisclosure agreement that “would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children,” the complaint states.

The filing was first reported by The New York Times.

In it, Jolie claims that Pitt became enraged over her being “too deferential” to their children, and began screaming at her in one of the aircraft’s restrooms. He then allegedly grabbed her and shook her before slamming her into the wall and punching the ceiling.

When one of the kids tried to step in, Pitt choked them and struck another in the face, Jolie’s complaint contends.

She filed for divorce shortly after the alleged incident. The FBI opened a case, but closed it the following month without bringing charges.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation,” the bureau announced at the time.