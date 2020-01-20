Brad Pitt Mocks Marriage to Angelina Jolie At SAG Awards and Dances With His Other Ex, Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt brought the house down at the SAG awards with a droll jibe at his ex-wife Angelina Jolie before hitting the dance floor with his other ex, Jennifer Aniston. The two were spotted locking eyes and linking hands in scenes that have Hollywood convinced there is still plenty of residual chemistry between the two.

The prospect of a reunion between the couple remains catnip not just to their fans but even the most casual consumer of Hollywood gossip; they were once America’s sweethearts, married for five years, before Pitt had an affair with Jolie on the set of their comedy Mr and Mrs Smith. Jolie and Pitt then poised for an iconic set of “Happy Family” pictures in W magazine. Pitt was subsequently married to Jolie for six years before a poisonous break-up, in which Jolie accused him of being a drug addict; Pitt subsequently admitted himself to rehab programmes.

In his acceptance award for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he plays a pot-smoking stuntman who shoots his shrewish wife with a crossbow (a plot point not without its critics), and has a scene which involves him fixing a TV aerial while shirtless, Pitt said: “It was a difficult part, a guy who takes his shirt off, gets high and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch, big.”

Aniston was seen laughing and clapping as Brad made the apparent dig at Jolie.

Pitt was also seen glued to a screen backstage as Aniston won a prize for her role in The Morning Show, appearing to say, “Oh wow,” as Aniston sashayed up to the podium.

In recent years, Brad and Jen have grown close again, breaking the Internet in 2019 when the actress invited her ex-husband to a lavish 50th birthday party, but on the way in to the event Aniston was quick to deny any relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight when asked about the tabloid rumors: “It’s hysterical. But what else are they going to talk about?”

However later in the evening, the doe-eyed pair were spotted on the dance floor, and a post of them on the E! News Instagram account was liked by hundreds of thousands of fans and friends including Aniston's former Friends co-star Courtney Cox.