Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Reveals Name Change During Rare Public Appearance

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, shared two new life updates. At a dinner celebrating designer Isabel Marant’s latest collection, the 19-year-old debuted a new career, choreographing a dance performance for the event. She also unveiled a new name, choosing to be credited simply as “Shi.” It’s not yet known if the new moniker is permanent, a stage name, or merely a nickname for “Shiloh.” This marks the teen’s second name change in recent years. Just three days after her 18th birthday in 2024, the budding choreographer, born Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, legally dropped “Pitt” from her surname. Six months earlier, Pitt and Jolie’s eldest daughter, Zahara, 20, had introduced herself as simply “Zahara Marley Jolie” at her sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College. Later, in 2024, fans noticed the pair’s youngest daughter, Vivienne, 16, was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the musical The Outsiders, which she assisted her mother in producing. The flurry of name changes came amid their parents’ eight-year divorce proceedings, during which Jolie alleged that Pitt had abused her and their six children.

Variety