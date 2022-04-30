Angelina Jolie Seen Grabbing Coffee and Signing Autographs in Attacked Ukrainian City
‘NOTHING SPECIAL’
Hollywood luminary Angelina Jolie was seen visiting a cafe in the Ukrainian city of Lviv Saturday, despite the fact that the city has been struck by Russian missiles in recent weeks that killed at least seven people. She appeared relaxed in casual wear and took time to sign autographs. Lviv local Maya Pidhoretska captured the moment on video, which she posted to Facebook, commenting, “Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie... Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world.” Though the purpose of her visit has yet to be confirmed, Jolie is a special envoy to the United Nations on refugees and has consistently supported humanitarian crises. The Independent reports that the mother of six visited Yemen in March and war-torn Mosul in 2011. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Jolie addressed the unfolding crisis on social media: “Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.”