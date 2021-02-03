CHEAT SHEET
Angels Suspend Pitching Coach Accused of Sexually Harassing Reporters
Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by his new team, the Los Angeles Angels, after being accused of sexually harassing five women in sports media over the course of several years. On Monday, The Athletic published the women’s allegations that the married Major League Baseball veteran sent and solicited inappropriate photos, made suggestive comments, and thrust his crotch in one reporter’s face. Callaway denied any wrongdoing and said “any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual.” On Tuesday, the Angels said they were suspending Callaway pending an investigation. “The behavior being reported violates the Angels Organization’s values and policies,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said.