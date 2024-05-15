Angie Harmon Sues Instacart Driver Over ‘Unfathomable’ Dog Shooting

Angie Harmon, the Law & Order and Rizzoli & Isles star who shared last month that a delivery driver shot and killed her dog, has announced that she will be suing both the driver and Instacart for damages.

In an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Harmon spilled more details about what happened to her beagle, Oliver, after an Instacart driver dropped off an order at her house.

“I heard Emery, my youngest [daughter], screaming,” Harmon said. “I just heard her say, ‘Did you just shoot my dog?’”

Harmon first spoke out about the incident in an Instagram post on April 1. She wrote, “This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for #Instacart shot & killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog. Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn’t being recorded.”

“He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, ‘Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,’” she wrote, adding, “We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member.”

In her post, Harmon also highlighted that the driver had been shopping for her order under a fake profile of an older woman, but turned out to be “a tall and intimidating younger man,” according to court documents obtained by People. Harmon told GMA, “I think Instacart is beyond responsible for all of this.”

Upon calling Instacart, Harmon said the company wasn’t any help. “They just were like, ‘Oh gosh, that’s terrible.’”

Instacart said in a statement to ABC News, “We were deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation. ... While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account has been permanently deactivated from our platform.”

A 911 phone call played during the GMA interview revealed that the driver reported the shooting himself, stating that the dog had attacked him and he was forced to fire a single shot in self-defense. Harmon claimed in both her Instagram post and again on GMA that the driver had no bite marks on him. Her local police department, however, contradicted her account, according to TMZ, and declined to press charges for the shooting after reportedly finding bite marks on the driver.

But Harmon, who appeared on GMA alongside her two teenage daughters, isn’t buying it—and she’s seeking damages for the “trauma” the incident caused her family.

“It’s so unfathomable to think that there is somebody in your front driveway that just fired a gun,” she said, adding that playing a law enforcement professional for 30 years on TV couldn’t have prepared her for the incident. “It’s just so different,” she said. “You don’t ever forget that sound.”