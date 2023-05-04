CHEAT SHEET
Angry Google Employees Compare Fat-Cat CEO to Lord Farquaad
Google employees are fired up after CEO Sundar Pichai took a pay raise amid 12,000 job cuts and a $70 billion stock buyback. Beyond the usual forums, workers are now getting creative with their resistance by circulating memes on internal communication platforms, according to CNBC. One image showed Lord Farquaad, the villain from Shrek, with the caption, “Sundar accepting $226 million while laying off 12k Googlers, cutting perks, and destroying morale and culture.” The meme showed Farquaad pronouncing, “some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make.” One of the other popular memes targeted CFO Ruth Porat: “Ruth’s cost savings applied to everyone…except our hardworking VPS and CEO,” it read.