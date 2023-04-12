Judge in Dominion Case Says Fox News Has ‘Credibility Problem’: Report

The judge handling Dominion Voting Systems’ blockbuster $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News said Tuesday that the network has a “credibility problem” after the election software company alleged it had been misled about Rupert Murdoch’s exact role at the network. An attorney for Dominion claimed that he had been told that Murdoch was only an officer at Fox’s parent company—despite the fact that he was, in fact, an officer at the network as well. The company claimed this would have entitled it to even more of the media mogul’s communications. “I need to feel comfortable that when you represent something to me, it’s the truth,” Judge Eric Davis said during a hearing. “I’m not very happy right now. I don’t know why this is such a difficult thing.” A spokesperson for Fox later told The Washington Post: “Rupert Murdoch has been listed as executive chairman of Fox News in our SEC filings for several years and this filing was referenced by Dominion’s own attorney during his deposition.”
