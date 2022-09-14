This Is the Cutest Way to Clean Up Big Microwave Messes
MICRO MAMA
No matter what level of chef you are, the microwave is one of the most vital kitchen appliances to own. So whether it's for reheating leftovers from a beautiful meal you cooked or throwing in a bag of popcorn, microwaves see a lot of action. As a result, the interior of the microwave tends to get dirty fast. Cleaning the inside of a microwave is easily one of the least appealing kitchen chores with weeks (and sometimes months) of food grease and particles dried onto the sides. No one wants to sit and scrub out the deep film that builds up, and with the Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner, no one has to.
The Angry Mama is literally a small figurine built like, well, an angry mama that makes cleaning your microwave hassle-free. You simply fill her up with a liquid cleaning solution or a mix of water and vinegar, and turn on your microwave with her inside. From there, the Angry Mama will begin steaming up the entire inside of the microwave with the cleaning solution until it runs out of liquid and all the surfaces are covered. Once the device is finally done steaming, you can literally open up the microwave and wipe it down once to have a completely clean appliance. Make sure to add this cute cleaner to your kitchen collection before your next microwave deep clean.
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
