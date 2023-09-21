Giuliani Angrily Denies Trump Aide’s Groping Allegation
‘TOTALLY ABSURD’
Rudy Giuliani angrily interrupted a Newsmax host to deny allegations he groped a former White House aide in a backstage tent while Donald Trump addressed the Jan. 6, 2021, rally near the U.S. Capitol. The aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, alleges in a new book that Giuliani wrapped an arm around her before trailing his “frozen fingers” up her thigh. Eric Bolling started to bring up the allegations at the end of a Newsmax interview on Wednesday night, only for Giuliani to cut him off by saying: “Completely, absolutely false. Totally absurd.” He went on: “She claims that I groped her in a tent on January 6, where all the people went in that were very, very cold as a result of the president’s speech, etcetera. I’m gonna grope somebody? With a hundred people? First of all, I’m not gonna grope somebody at all, and number two, in front of like a hundred people?” Giuliani said the allegation was as “crazy” as Hutchinson’s claim in a June 2022 House hearing that Trump had tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential vehicle after being told that he would not be taken to the Capitol after addressing supporters at the Ellipse on Jan. 6.