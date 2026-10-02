Trumpland

Angry Trump Voters Revolt Over His ‘BS’ Promise

PROMISES MADE, PROMISES BROKEN

Voters in one key state say they are no longer buying what Donald Trump is selling.

Harry Thompson
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the signing of a security pact between the U.S., Denmark, and Greenland during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Voters are raging at President Donald Trump.

The 80-year-old swept to power promising to make Americans better off, including at the pump, but now the needle is moving the wrong way.

Gas prices in Alaska are now more than $5 a gallon, and despite his comfortable wins in the state in the last three elections, more and more voters are being alienated, according to a new report from MS NOW.

“It’s hard out here. Simple,” Anchorage-based security guard Calvin Mitchell, 41, told the network.

Gas prices have been ratcheted up nationwide thanks to Trump’s ongoing war with Iran, which sparked a global energy crisis.

It’s causing headaches for Americans everywhere, with national prices around $4 but flirting with the $5-a-gallon mark.

In Alaska, it’s been particularly painful.

Democratic former U.S. Representative Mary Peltola, a candidate in the upcoming U.S. Senate election, reacts at a forum during the Alaska Oil & Gas Association (AOGA) annual conference in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 27, 2026. REUTERS/Kerry Tasker
Democrats are growing optimistic that Mary Peltola could win the Senate race, MS Now reports. Kerry Tasker/REUTERS

Fishing and trucking rely heavily on affordable gas, and both are big business in The Last Frontier.

“I can’t go see my daughter out of state, and we’re not buying as many groceries, and we’re not really doing anything fun or entertainment unless it’s free,” three-time Trump voter and paralegal Gayle Michaelson told the network.

“I would tell him what he initially told the voters is BS—that these prices weren’t supposed to be so high—and look what’s happened.”

Diesel in Alaska hit a record high last month.

“A lot of people are going to look the other way, because a lot of trucking, especially myself, truck drivers are owner-ops… they can’t afford the diesel,” added fellow three-time Trump voter and trucker Meffy Tagalu.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) gives a remembrance of Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) as he lies in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., March 29, 2022.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has been in the Senate since 2015. POOL/REUTERS

“We need to get out of that war and fix all the prices. You know, we’re hurting really bad.”

“Everybody that voted for him” is beginning to abandon him, he said, according to MS NOW.

Trump now faces an uphill battle to convince those who voted for him in 2024 to stick with him, but as the affordability crisis continues and the war with Iran shows little chance of letting up, it might be a tall order.

The election on November 3 is expected to be a referendum on the former real estate mogul, and in Alaska the Democrats hope former congresswoman Mary Peltola can dethrone Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan after more than a decade on Capitol Hill.

Some polls have put Trump’s approval rating as low as 32 percent at points this year.

“Everybody’s just fed up with the current system,” three-time Trump voter and Marine veteran Carl Cleveland, 47, told MS NOW. “We work our a-- off to keep food on the table with a roof over our heads, and these guys go to D.C.… They go down there and just forget about us, and that’s how Sullivan was, or is right now.”

He didn’t reveal how he’d be voting but said: “It’s just the price at the pump. You got to look at that.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thompson

News Reporter

Thompson99999

harry.thompson@thedailybeast.com

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