Angus Cloud Did Not Write a Suicide Note, Authorities Say
R.I.P.
Twenty-five-year-old Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, who passed away suddenly earlier this month in California shortly after the death of his father, did not leave a suicide note behind, TMZ reported Tuesday. Cloud’s official cause of death has not yet been determined, but the actor’s mother, Lisa, wrote in a Facebook post that “his last day was a joyful one” and that she believes that “he did not intend to end his life.” In her 911 call to authorities, Lisa Cloud told police that her son had suffered a “possible overdose,” TMZ reported.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.