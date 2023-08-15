CHEAT SHEET
    Angus Cloud Did Not Write a Suicide Note, Authorities Say

    R.I.P.

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Angus Cloud, cast member of the HBO teen drama series “Euphoria,” is pictured on set in this undated handout photo.

    Eddy Chen/HBO/Handout via Reuters

    Twenty-five-year-old Euphoria actor Angus Cloud, who passed away suddenly earlier this month in California shortly after the death of his father, did not leave a suicide note behind, TMZ reported Tuesday. Cloud’s official cause of death has not yet been determined, but the actor’s mother, Lisa, wrote in a Facebook post that “his last day was a joyful one” and that she believes that “he did not intend to end his life.” In her 911 call to authorities, Lisa Cloud told police that her son had suffered a “possible overdose,” TMZ reported.

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

