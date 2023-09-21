Angus Cloud’s Cause of Death Is Revealed
R.I.P.
Euphoria star Angus Cloud, 25, passed away in late July due to an accidental overdose, Rolling Stone reported Thursday. According to the Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau, Cloud suffered acute intoxication due to a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Lisa Cloud, the late actor’s mother, had previously been adamant that her son had not committed suicide, despite the fact that he passed away shortly after his father, whose death had left him devastated. “Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Cloud wrote on Facebook in August. “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially.”