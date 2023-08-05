Angus Cloud’s Mom Denies Claims Her Son Was Suicidal
‘ACCIDENTALLY AND TRAGICALLY’
The mother of Euphoria star Angus Cloud has penned a gut-wrenching Facebook post dismissing online claims that her son took his own life after he died suddenly this week at age 25. “Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one,” Lisa Cloud wrote. “He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning.” She said she’s not sure “if or what he may have put in his body after that,” but knows he put his head down on his desk, fell asleep, and never woke up. “We may find out he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world,” she said. “His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe.” Angus Cloud’s cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reported that his mother called 911 to report a “possible overdose” after finding him unresponsive and without a pulse. His family’s statement announcing his death touched on Angus Cloud’s “battle with mental health” and how he “intensely struggled” with his father’s death a week prior.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.