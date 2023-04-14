Anheuser-Busch CEO Offers Puzzling Response to Anti-Trans Bud Light Boycotts

Read it at Twitter
The CEO of Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch released a statement that said a whole lot of nothing Friday, presumably in response to the conservative, anti-trans boycotts of the beer following the company’s sponsorship deal with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. “We never intended to be a part of a discussion that divides people,” Brendan Whitworth wrote Friday. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.” The statement does not mention Mulvaney or those leading the boycotts, such as country music singers John Rich and Travis Tritt.