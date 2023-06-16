Anheuser-Busch CEO Plans Cross-Country Listening Tour: Report
SHOOK UP
Anheuser-Busch’s U.S. CEO is planning to travel around the country this summer on a listening tour in the wake of the furious conservative backlash against Bud Light, according to a report. Right-wing customers began boycotting the beer after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a short-lived promotion for March Madness. According to Axios, boss Brendan Whitworth “plans to go on the road around the U.S. this summer to listen to consumers, in connection with Budweiser's MLB sponsorship.” “We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer,” Whitworth said in a statement Thursday. “We are a beer company, and beer is for everyone.” The boycott reportedly caused sales to drop to the point where Mexican lager Modelo replaced Bud Light as America’s best-selling beer in May.