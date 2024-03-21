Animal Rights Influencer Dies of Complications After Liposuction Procedure

A Mexican model, influencer, and animal rights activist died just two days after a liposuction procedure, her team confirmed on social media.

Elena Larrea, 31, on Tuesday died of pulmonary thrombosis, also called pulmonary embolism, in which blood clots travel from the legs to the lungs. It is the leading cause of liposuction-related deaths, according to a 2023 study.

Larrea was a well-known Instagram horse girl and the founder of the animal rescue shelter Cuacolandia, which gave homes to horses, donkeys, and other equine animals. When the shelter was in danger of closing, Larrea joined OnlyFans to help raise money to keep it open.

Larrea was also an activist who helped change legislature in the Mexican state of Puebla. She partnered with the Animalist Movement of Puebla to make bestiality a crime in the state.

Her death prompted a statement from the regional governor Sergio Salomon, who called her a “tireless fighter” for animal rights and promised to keep Cuacolandia open through cooperation with the Ministry of Environment.

“We will provide all the necessary help so other horses are cared for by the authorities as well as those already rescued, prioritising their wellbeing at all times. We will follow your example. Rest in peace, Elena,” Salomon said.