Protester Tackled by Rams Player During Game Files Police Report
FOUL BEHAVIOR?
A protester has filed a police report after he charged the field waving pink smoke and was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner during Monday night’s away game against the San Francisco 49ers. Wagner stands by his actions, saying “You’ve just got to do what you’ve got to do.” This wasn’t the first time a protester charged the field emitting pink smoke this season, either. Two protesters pulled the same stunt last month at the Rams’ season opener game, reportedly to raise awareness for the controversial animal rights group Direct Action Now. In one of the group’s other stunts, a member attempted to glue herself to the Los Angeles Clippers court. The NFL has stood by Wagner after the tackle including Rams coach Sean McVay. “I support Bobby Wagner,” he said. “I don’t think anybody would disagree.”