Animated Animal Tale Races Steamy Romance for Box Office Win
The windswept drama of Wuthering Heights may have star power, but it’s being chased down by an unlikely contender: a basketball-playing goat. Sony Pictures’ animated film Goat is emerging as the box office winner for both films’ second weekend. The star-studded literary adaptation, led by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, debuted at the top for Valentine’s Day weekend. While the gothic drama leans into moody passion and prestige appeal, Goat is showing strong second-weekend numbers by drawing in crowds with family-friendly energy. The animated feature, which stars Stranger Things alums Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour and NBA star Stephen Curry, follows a young underdog named Will on a mission to shake up the world of basketball. According to Deadline, the feel-good movie pulled in an estimated $15.7 million in its second week, bringing its 10-day domestic total to around $54 million. Meanwhile, Wuthering Heights—the romantic period drama adaptation—earned $14.7 million, keeping it narrowly ahead for total domestic earnings with a roughly $60 million total after the same 10-day stretch.