Anita Hill Says She’ll Vote for Joe Biden and Work With Him on Gender Issues
‘SO BE IT’
Anita Hill said she’ll vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in November and that she’s planning to work with his campaign on issues of gender discrimination and sexual harassment. Speaking to CNN, Hill said, “Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those—at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November...so be it.” Biden oversaw the 1991 Senate confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas where Hill testified that Thomas sexually harassed her when the two worked together, and he was accused of allowing Hill to be humiliated during the hearing. Thomas continues to deny the allegations. Joe Biden has faced his own sexual harassment allegations from a former staff member, Tara Reade, which he has denied.