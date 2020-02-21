Anitra Gunn’s Boyfriend Charged With Malice Murder in Her Death

Read it at WMGT
DeMarcus Little was charged with malice murder on Friday in the death of Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn, news station WMGT reports. The 23-year-old boyfriend of Gunn was charged earlier in the investigation with criminal property damage for allegedly smashing Gunn's apartment windows and slashing her car’s tires on Feb. 5—nine days before she disappeared. Four days after she vanished, Georgia authorities found Gunn's body in a wooded area. Little was then named a person of interest in her death. Little's bond is set for $10,000 and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.