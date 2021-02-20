Chicago Woman Who Was Wrongfully Handcuffed While Naked Refiles Lawsuit
DISASTROUS RAID
Chicago woman Anjanette Young re-filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and the police department on Friday, CBS Chicago reports. Her attorney had previously withdrawn the suit in hopes that it would expedite a settlement with the city. Cops wrongfully raided Young’s home in February of 2019 on a bad tip from an informant. The officers forced their way into Young’s home, where she was in the middle of changing her clothes. Despite her insistence that she lived alone and that they had the wrong house, cops handcuffed Young and didn’t allow her to put clothes on for 13 minutes.
The lawsuit comes a month after the Chicago Inspector General began an investigation into Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office and others over their mishandling of the situation. The mayor apologized to Young, but not before she attempted to cover up the body camera footage and falsely claim she wasn’t aware of the video.