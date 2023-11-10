There are many events that can cause a blackout. However, mother nature is usually the main culprit. According to a 2022 study released by U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average American experienced five hours without power last year. With winter approaching, now is the time to get ready for any unexpected outages with Anker. Its collection of power banks and generators will keep the lights on the next time mother nature strikes.

For Your Personal Devices

During a blackout, your phone or laptop may be your only connection to the rest of the world. Keep your personal devices fully charged with the Anker Prime Power Bank.

Anker Prime Power Bank This sleek and compact power bank sports an enormous battery capacity of 20,000 mAh, enough power to fully charge two laptops and a phone. You could charge all those devices simultaneously thanks to the three USB ports. The smart digital display provides real-time information on remaining battery capacity, power input, and power output. The entire device can be recharged—via USB or the included power base—from zero to 100% in just over an hour. Buy At Anker $ 185 Free Shipping

For Your Home

Short outages are annoying and can disrupt you at home or work. Longer outages can cause serious disruptions to everyday life with homes being unable to refrigerate food or stay warm. In times like these, Anker’s SOLIX’s generators can be a life saver.

Anker SOLIX C1000 $250 off the original price While it's light enough to be lifted easily with two hands, don’t let the small size of the C1000 fool you. This generator packs a wallop of power—a 1056Wh battery and 1800W output to be exact. That’s strong enough to keep a refrigerator running for half a day and the lights on for two. The C1000’s eleven outlets give you the flexibility to charge everything from a laptop, coffee maker, and even a car. The real highlight though is the generator’s rapid recharging capability, going from 0% to 100% in just 58 minutes. This lightning-fast charging can be invaluable—especially when a bad storm suddenly and quickly starts forming on the horizon. Buy At Anker $ 750 Free Shipping

Anker SOLIX F2000 $600 off the original price A step up from the C1000, the F2000 is equipped with a massive 2048Wh battery capacity and 12 ports, enough to power almost any household appliances like microwaves, refrigerators, or routers. Plus smart features, like a power saving mode, ensure you’re not wasting any energy by automatically shutting down any output port connected to a fully charged device or if ports that haven’t been in use for 15 minutes. This beast of a power generator can take quite the beating too. It’s impact resistant, drop proof, anti-UV, and flame retardant. On top of that, the SOLIX’s EV-grade batteries are long lasting. They remain healthy for up to 3,000 charge cycles or 10 years of use. Buy At Anker $ 1400 Free Shipping

Both generators support solar input—giving you the option to recharge off the grid—and can be fully controlled via app. You can view important information like real-time stats and set up power schedules right from your phone.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.