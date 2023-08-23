Ann Coulter Gets Byline in NY Times, Which She Wanted Bombed by Timothy McVeigh
BOTH SIDES
Two decades after saying she regrets that Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh didn’t destroy The New York Times’ headquarters, right-wing provocateur Ann Coulter has a byline in the opinion pages of the Gray Lady, weighing in on the state of the Republican presidential race. In an “online conversation” with Times contributing writer Frank Bruni, Coulter—a rabid Donald Trump supporter turned harsh critic of the ex-president—said that despite Trump’s polling lead in the GOP primary, she doesn’t believe he’ll be the nominee. Rooting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the In Trump We Trust author added that Trump will lose the general election if he captures the nomination, claiming he says the “same old thing over and over and over again.” Coulter’s appearance in the Times, even as part of a roundtable discussion, is more than a bit shocking considering how in a 2002 interview with the New York Observer, she declared, “My only regret with Timothy McVeigh is he did not go to the New York Times Building.” The arch-conservative pundit has since doubled down on the line, telling Fox News host Alan Colmes in 2006 that her remarks were “merely prescient” because the paper had “leapt beyond nonsense straight into treason.” And in a 2012 interview with a conservative site, Coulter said the only thing she would have added to the comment is “after everyone had left the building except the editors and reporters.”