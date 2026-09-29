Ann Coulter Delivers Dire Prediction About Trump’s Party

A conservative commentator delivered a stark warning to the Republican Party about an impending “bloodbath.”

Ann Coulter, 64, predicted that the GOP would get slaughtered in the midterm elections as President Donald Trump’s ill-fated Iran war drags on and sends prices skyrocketing.

“Since Republicans are about to be completely wiped out in the midterms, this is going to be a bloodbath like we haven’t seen before,” Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe.

The conservative commentator used to be a Trump supporter but turned on the president in his first term. NurPhoto via Getty Images

The author of the 2016 book In Trump We Trust, who turned on Trump years later, said the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran “could not have gone worse.”

“We have replaced the leadership, the mullahs running Iran with either the equivalent or worse mullahs,” she said, using the term for religious scholars trained in Islamic teachings. “We’ve made Iran way stronger. Turns out they don’t even need a nuke. They can just shut down the Strait of Hormuz.”

The closure of the critical waterway has sent the cost of living soaring and Trump’s approval rating plummeting to a record-low 32 percent.

Coulter pointed out that the president was “well warned” about the consequences of a closed strait but pushed ahead anyway. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that Trump acknowledged that risk when briefed by top officials, but wrongly predicted that either Tehran would capitulate or the U.S. military could deal with a shutdown.

“People who had no idea how much money our country gives to Israel—that has become a campaign issue in places like Michigan and whom AIPAC gives to,” she went on, referring to the pro-Israel lobbying group. “This has been a disaster for the Republican Party, a disaster for Trump, a disaster for Israel, a disaster for American Jews.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Coulter blamed Trump for the war, she stood up for Vice President JD Vance against critics who have pointed the finger at him. In 2024, Coulter said she was only voting for Trump again because he picked Vance as his running mate.

“So of course, everyone’s blaming the one person who opposed the war in the administration, J.D. Vance,” she said.

Coulter blamed President Donald Trump for the Iran war as she came to the defense of Vice President JD Vance. Mike Segar/REUTERS

The New York Times previously reported that Vance was one of the few high-ranking officials in the Trump administration to oppose the war at the outset. But that hasn’t stopped conservative pundits like Marc Thiessen and Brian Kilmeade for blaming Vance for failed negotiations with Tehran.